Armed students send Ingraham High School into lockdown after attempted robbery

SEATTLE — Seattle police say officers arrested four juveniles after they tried to rob someone near Ingraham High School Friday.

Officers were sent to Densmore Avenue North near the Helene Madison Pool after hearing about an armed robbery just after 10:00 p.m.

“A male student was walking to school when a red Honda occupied by four juvenile males drove up,” said a police spokesperson. “The four suspects exited the vehicle; one suspect produced a firearm and pointed it toward the juvenile victim.”

“The suspects demanded the victim’s shoes and Air Pod earphones,” they continued.

The victim ran away from the robbers and into a nearby house before calling 911.

The school was placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched for the suspects. Officers then found a suspicious car parked outside with four juveniles inside.

They were quickly arrested. Police say everyone involved was a student at the high school.

The car was impounded for evidence, but the gun has not been recovered.

The four juveniles were taken to the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

