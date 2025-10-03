Armed robbery suspect arrested in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A suspect in the armed robbery of a Monroe business was arrested Thursday afternoon.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, their enforcement team worked alongside MCS Patrol and Civil Division Units to help the Monroe Police Department find and apprehend Craig Douglas Moore.

Deputies say Moore had been identified as the suspect in an armed robbery of a Monroe business.

Monroe PD detectives believed that Moore might be heading to Mason County’s Timberlakes community. After thoroughly searching, deputies found Moore at a home in the area.

Deputies confirmed that Moore’s car and gun, which were both used in the robbery, were seized, along with some additional evidence.

©2025 Cox Media Group