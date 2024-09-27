Armed man killed by SWAT team after shooting at law enforcement in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a Vancouver police officer shot and killed an armed man Friday morning after an hours-long standoff.

According to law enforcement, it all started with a 911 call around 11 p.m. Thursday about a man threatening a neighbor and using a knife to puncture several tires on the person’s vehicle.

911 quickly began receiving other calls from concerned neighbors, saying the man started shooting a rifle into the air.

Law enforcement first used a drone to get an overhead view of the man and his property. Because he was armed, they called in an armored vehicle for backup.

Deputies were able to contact the man by phone, but he was uncooperative and made threats to shoot at them.

Neighbors were told by loudspeakers to shelter in place and emergency alerts were sent out to people in the area.

Around 12:45 a.m., the man came out of his home and fired off a round into the air.

Phone contact was made with two women inside the man’s home, who were able to escape.

Deputies tried approaching the home again around 1:00 a.m. and were able to negotiate with him for about 20 minutes until they say he shot at their armored vehicle.

A SWAT team arrived a brief time later.

One of the SWAT officers, a member of the Vancouver Police Department, shot the man at 2:36 a.m. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

No officers or deputies were injured.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 2:58 a.m.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is handling the investigation into the shooting.

