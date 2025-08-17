Local

Armed 27-year-old caught selling fentanyl in downtown Seattle

A 27-year-old man armed with a gun was arrested for selling drugs in downtown Seattle Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., SPD officers viewed a man accept money in exchange for narcotics near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street.

The SPD report noted the suspect removed what appeared to be a small, clear bag containing white powdered narcotics from his right side pocket. The bag was then handed to a female.

The suspect began to walk away from the scene, and SPD officers quickly apprehended him.

During the arrest, the suspect denied having possession of a firearm.

SPD officers recovered a handgun, 0.6 grams of fentanyl, $295, a scale, and plastic baggies from the suspect.

The 27-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for sale and delivery of synthetic narcotics and unlawful possession of a firearm.

