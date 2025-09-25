Arlington school buses delayed after logging truck spill

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Some Arlington students dealt with delayed school buses on Thursday morning after a logging truck spill.

According to the City of Arlington, a log truck had spilled its rear trailer load of logs on Burke Road, opposite Grocery Outlet.

Arlington Public Schools says that buses heading north on Highway 9 and northeast on Highway 530 would be running late, delaying the pickup and drop off of students and impacting Routes 10, 18, 19, 44, 9, 17, 3, 28, 29, 133 and 136.

The city reports that Arlington Police Department officers and a Maintenance and Operations team would be setting up detour signs.

Drivers in the area were told to expect delays.

©2025 Cox Media Group