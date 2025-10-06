Arlington police K9 tracks down hit-and-run suspect

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Arlington Police Department (APD) says a man with an outstanding felony warrant ran from officers near the Gilman Walk area on Sunday evening.

Officers tried to initiate an arrest and deployed a spike strip as the man drove away, but later terminated the pursuit, APD posted on Facebook.

Police say the man then drove through a gate at the Gilman Walk/Country Charm Park area before abandoning the car and running into a field.

A Mill Creek Police K9 was sent in and tracked the suspect, which led to his arrest.

Arlington PD says the K9 bit the man before he was arrested for the outstanding warrants, eluding, a hit-and-run collision, eluding, and resisting arrest.

