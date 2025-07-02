Arlington cat rescued from trash container

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A lucky cat was rescued from a pit of garbage in Arlington after workers found it in the station’s trash container.

Snohomish County Public Works shared the feel-good feline story, which happened the morning of Monday, June 30.

A worker at the North County Recycling and Transfer Station (NCRTS) noticed the cat in the pit while they were processing garbage, and stopped customer traffic and machinery to retrieve it, but the cat disappeared amongst the garbage and debris.

NCRTS says that two crewmembers stepped down into the pit to dig around for it. Apparently, it had found a little hole in some discarded furniture, but employees were able to find it unhurt.

“It is a very nice cat,” said Operations Manager Will Cote. “It was definitely freaked out.”

According to Snohomish County Public Works, an employee took the cat to the vet and learned that it had been chipped. A software update is needed at the vet’s office to learn who it belongs to. In the meantime, an employee is fostering the cat and has volunteered to adopt it if no one steps forward.

“Either way, it will have a good home,” Cote said.

©2025 Cox Media Group