Around the Sound: Kids read to cats to practice skills in Shelter Buddies program

AUBURN, Wash. — As kids are heading back to school this week for many, the start of this school year may also mean some students will start learning how to read. Thanks to a unique program at the Auburn Valley Humane Society, those kids can practice their new skills as often as they want in front of a furry friend.

For nearly a decade, the Shelter Buddies Reading Program has connected people and animals at the Auburn Valley Humane Society through engaging activities and educational opportunities. The humane society hosts about 70 students in the Shelter Buddies program in any given year.

Auburn Valley Humane Society CEO Phil Morgan told KIRO 7 that while the organization is a place for animals to find their forever homes, it’s also a place for the community to connect, engage, and hopefully find their forever friend.

Shelter Buddies Reading Program is free to join, and sign-up is easy. Once participants are part of the program, they are asked to schedule a time and day at the shelter. Kids can grab a book from the shelter library or bring their own, and after signing in, they will head into the cat sanctuary to read to cats cleared for kid interactions. After five readings, readers will receive a coupon for a free doughnut at Legendary Donuts.

Click here to learn more about this program and other services at Auburn Valley Humane Society, such as the cat cafe and thrift store.

