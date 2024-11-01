SEATTLE — Another contract offer is on the table for striking Boeing employees.

The company and the union representing 33,000 machinists have a deal they hope will end the crippling strike that started September 13th.

The latest offer includes a 38% pay bump over four years – the previous offer was 35%.

Also, a $12,000 ratification bonus – the previous offer was $7,000.

Plus, a 401k 100% match on the first 8% of pay, including an automatic 4% company contribution.

According to Boeing, at the end of the proposed contract, the average machinist’s pay would be $119,309 a year.

The union released a statement, saying, “It is time for our members to lock in these gains and confidently declare victory. We believe asking members to stay on strike longer wouldn’t be right as we have achieved so much success.”

“I know Boeing can do better. How long it’s gonna take them to do better? That I don’t know. But the people that I’ve talked to in the last 24 hours, they’re ready to end the strike,” said Kamie Bryan, a Boeing machinist.

Last week, 64% of the union voted to reject the previous contract offer.

Some union members told KIRO 7 this new offer still isn’t good enough.

“They’re going to get a no vote for me,” said machinist Greg DiStefano.

Boeing lost more than $6 billion in the last quarter – while it’s estimated this strike is costing the company $50 million a day.

Machinists are expected to vote on the new offer on Monday.

“The ones that understand that they’re underwater in their wages already, they’re going to hold out because in four years we’re going to be at this again,” said machinist Kreig Eley.

©2024 Cox Media Group