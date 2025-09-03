Annual festival for immigrants, refugees returns to Kent

KENT, Wash. — The Refugees and Immigrant Festival will celebrate diversity, unity, and culture, while also connecting refugee and immigrant communities with local organizations and services that can assist them.

There will also be live performances from artists from more than 10 different countries, showcasing traditional and contemporary music, dance, poetry, and storytelling. The festival will also feature international foods, family-friendly activities, and cultural showcases that highlight the beauty of our shared humanity.

“For refugees and immigrants, the festival is a powerful reminder that they are seen, valued, and welcomed,” wrote organizer Tshishiku Henry in a statement. “It breaks down barriers, challenges stereotypes, and demonstrates the positive impact refugees and immigrants bring to our communities.”

All are welcome, including refugees, immigrants, longtime residents, policymakers, community partners, and neighbors.

“It’s an open invitation for people to come together, learn from each other, and celebrate the cultural richness of our region,” Henry said.

The event is taking place Saturday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Morrill Meadows Park located at 10600 SE 248th Street, Kent, WA 98030.

You can RSVP here.

