Animal rescue seeking fosters for Australian Shepherds saved with quill injuries

A Western Washington animal rescue is looking for foster families for several dogs saved from a rough living situation.

The Red Waggin’ Rescue saved five Australian Shepherds from a potato shed not long ago, living with porcupine quills stuck all over their bodies.

The dogs have received medical care, but the rescue is now running into trouble finding fosters for the male dogs.

“All three of the boys (Quincy, Quarry, and Quinton) are quite traumatized by their experiences and are, understandably, afraid of people,” wrote a representative with the rescue. “We’re just starting to be able to touch them and are still working on getting a leash on them.”

The rescue has found a trainer who has volunteered to work with them in Renton, and they’re hoping to find foster families nearby.

One of the dogs will need a higher level of training, and the rescue is also raising donations to help pay for the care.

If you’re interested in fostering or donating to the rescue, you can find more information here.

