Animal care facility, NOAH Center, in need of renovations

STANWOOD, Wash. — The NOAH Center in Stanwood is asking for donations to renovate their current facility to help better care for rescued dogs and cats

In a letter to the community, the center says their current 33-year-old building is impacting the animals’ well-being with noise, aging infrastructure, and worn spaces.

“The goal is simple but urgent: to give every animal a calm, secure environment where they can heal from past traumas, learn to trust again, and ultimately let their true personalities shine through, which increases their chance of being adopted,” the NOAH Center said.

The center says every donation will be matched up to $25,000 from now until April 29.

To donate to the NOAH Center, visit the link here.

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