Anglers can fish without a license during the Free Fishing Weekend event in June

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The weekend of June 8 and 9, Washingtonian wranglers can fish various species of fish across the state without a license.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that the following fish are eligible:
- Rainbow trout and bass in lowland lakes
- Lingcod, cabezon, and rockfish on the coast
- Shad in the Columbia River
Rules on size limits, daily limits, and area closures will continue to be enforced.
All other fish still require a license and a catch record card.
“Fish and Wildlife police remind you that failure to follow the regulations may result in a citation,” Kirt Hughes, WDFW fish management division director said. “Knowing the rules before heading out will make for a safe and enjoyable outdoor experience.”
More information can be found on wdfw.wa.gov.
