Anglers can fish without a license during the Free Fishing Weekend event in June

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The weekend of June 8 and 9, Washingtonian wranglers can fish various species of fish across the state without a license.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that the following fish are eligible:

Rainbow trout and bass in lowland lakes

Lingcod, cabezon, and rockfish on the coast

Shad in the Columbia River

Rules on size limits, daily limits, and area closures will continue to be enforced.

All other fish still require a license and a catch record card.

“Fish and Wildlife police remind you that failure to follow the regulations may result in a citation,” Kirt Hughes, WDFW fish management division director said. “Knowing the rules before heading out will make for a safe and enjoyable outdoor experience.”

More information can be found on wdfw.wa.gov.





©2024 Cox Media Group