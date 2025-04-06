Amtrak restores service in Cascades

All Amtrak trains in the Cascades have been restored after pulling some cars out of service due to corrosion, the company said in a release.

Train services are operating back on schedule 11 days after Amtrak took all Horizon train cars out of service after discovering corrosion on several of the cars.

A total of 70 passenger cars across the country were affected, which included 26 cars on the Cascades route. Amtrak offered passengers alternate forms of transportation while they resolved the issue.

The Amtrak Cascades route services from Vancouver, Canada to Eugene, Oregon.

