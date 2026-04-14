American Red Cross offers financial help for those impacted by historic WA flooding

The American Red Cross wants to help those impacted by the historic flooding that hit Washington in December.

The organization is providing financial assistance to Washington families whose homes sustained major damage or were destroyed and still face obstacles to their recovery.

This week, the Red Cross will begin outreach to specific people whose primary homes were within the disaster-affected areas. These individuals are eligible for this additional round of Red Cross financial assistance. The organization will send an invitation to enroll via email or text message to those for whom the Red Cross has contact information.

You can complete the process virtually by clicking on the enrollment link in the email or text, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

If you did not receive a message, but your home sustained major damage or was destroyed, please visit redcross.org/WAFloodsBridge to check your eligibility for financial assistance and find locations where you can meet with a Red Cross volunteer to apply in person.

Please be aware of scams or people posing as Red Cross representatives. If you’re unsure whether the Red Cross has reached out, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

Red Cross financial assistance is not a loan and does not need to be repaid.

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