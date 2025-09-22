Amazon’s 102-pound corpse flower draws crowds downtown, briefly blooms once every 5-10 years

Amazon Horticulture says one of its rarest plants, a corpse flower named “Morticia,” is in bloom this week inside the Seattle Spheres and open for the public to see.

The bloom, which lasts only 24 to 48 hours, began Monday morning at the Understory of the Spheres at 2111 Seventh Avenue.

Visitors can see it through Wednesday during regular hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At 66 inches tall, Morticia’s flowering structure is part of the Amorphophallus titanum species, known for producing the largest flower in the world.

The plant’s corm, a bulb-like storage organ, weighs 102 pounds.

Amazon said pollen from this bloom will be collected at 2 p.m. Monday to help fertilize future flowers.

The corpse flower is infamous for its powerful odor, which mimics the smell of rotting meat.

The plant heats itself to spread the scent farther, a strategy that attracts the flies and beetles needed for pollination.

Morticia has been part of the Amazon Horticulture collection since 2014, when it arrived from the University of Washington’s Biology Greenhouse.

The Spheres collection now contains more than 7,000 species and varieties from around the world, many of which can be seen during the public open houses held on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

This is the fourth corpse flower to bloom at Amazon but the first one open to the public.

Past blooms included Morticia in 2018, Bellatrix in 2019, Morticia 2.0 in 2023, and the current Morticia in 2025.

