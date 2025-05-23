Amazon hit With lawsuit over allegedly toxic rice containing toxic metals like arsenic, mercury

A new class-action lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court alleges Amazon sold rice products containing toxic heavy metals—including lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury—without disclosing their presence to consumers.

The complaint, filed by plaintiffs Ashley Wright and Merriman Blum, accuses the Seattle-based e-commerce giant of failing to warn buyers that several rice products sold on its marketplace contain substances known to pose significant health risks.

Both plaintiffs claim they would not have purchased the rice had they known it contained such contaminants.

According to the lawsuit, independent testing commissioned by the nonprofit Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF) found heavy metals in every rice product tested, including varieties available on Amazon such as Iberia Basmati rice and 365 Whole Foods Arborio White Rice.

More than one-quarter of the rice samples reportedly exceeded the FDA’s limit for inorganic arsenic in infant rice cereal.

No such limit exists for general rice consumption.

“There are no known safe levels of heavy metals,” the complaint states, citing findings from federal agencies and medical experts that link even low-level exposure to cancer, developmental delays, and IQ loss in children.

Plaintiffs allege Amazon violated the Washington Consumer Protection Act and committed fraudulent concealment by failing to inform consumers on product labels or online descriptions that the rice could contain toxic elements.

The suit argues that Amazon either failed to test its products for heavy metals or chose not to disclose the results, despite having full control over the sale, marketing, and presentation of both its own and third-party rice products.

The lawsuit also highlights the disproportionate impact of heavy metals in rice on communities for whom rice is a staple food, including Hispanic, Latino and Asian American families.

A community survey included in the complaint found that many families eat rice multiple times per day, including serving it to infants.

Wright and Blum, who both purchased Iberia Basmati rice for their households—including children—between 2020 and 2025, are seeking class-action status and are asking for an injunction requiring Amazon to disclose the presence of heavy metals, implement product testing, and reimburse consumers.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to Amazon for comment.

