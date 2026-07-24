Amazon announces layoffs in artificial general intelligence group

Amazon is laying off some of its employees working in artificial intelligence.

On Thursday, the company confirmed to KIRO 7 News that it’s making cuts to its AGI – Artificial General Intelligence Unit.

It reads:

“We’ve been building large AI models for several years, and it remains one of the most important things we’re working on. This is a fast-moving space, and we’re sharpening our focus on the initiatives that matter most for customers, so we can move faster on what counts. That focus means some difficult decisions, including eliminating some roles within parts of our AGI organization, even as we continue to invest in the areas most important to our customers’ future. We’re committed to supporting impacted employees through their transition. Employees in the U.S. will receive their pay and benefits for 90 days, outplacement job search support, access to transitional health benefits, and be eligible for a severance payment. We’re grateful for the contributions of every impacted employee.”

Artificial general intelligence is a hypothetical type of AI system that can match or surpass human intelligence and can learn, grow, and operate autonomously.

Amazon has not confirmed how many employees are impacted in this round of layoffs or where they are based.

In January, the company confirmed it was laying off 16,000 employees – including some in Washington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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