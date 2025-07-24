Alvin Goldfarb Jeweler launches final sale ahead of September closure

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Bellevue’s Alvin Goldfarb Jeweler will close its doors for good in September following the retirement of the store’s president, Steven Goldfarb.

Earlier this month, the Bellevue jeweler announced a going-out-of-business sale would begin Thursday, offering jewelry and accessories at reduced prices up to 60% off.

The jewelry store is located at 305 Bellevue Way N.E., a 5,000-square-foot store and 0.2-acre site that Alvin Goldfarb acquired from the city of Bellevue for approximately $88,000 in 1997.

“This community has become part of my extended family, and while the decision to retire and shutter the store wasn’t easy, it feels like the right time to turn the page and begin a new chapter,” Goldfarb said.

The store’s regular operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. In honor of the sale, the store will now be open on Sundays starting July 27, from noon to 5 p.m.

The company founded in 1980 by Alvin Goldfarb, Steven’s father, the jeweler has offered a selection of luxury watches, custom-made jewelry, and designer pieces in Bellevue for the last 45 years.

“For almost half a century, our store has loved being part of this community,” Goldfarb said in a statement. “Giving back was part of our culture, and we supported many charitable events and activities in creative and innovative ways. We are deeply proud of Alvin Goldfarb Jeweler, and we always will be.”

“Ours has been a truly happy business. People are proposing, surprising, or generally celebrating something when they walk through our doors,” Alvin Goldfarb Jeweler said in a statement. “It wasn’t just a theme song, we really did love to see you smile!”

