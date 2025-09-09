Allegiant announces nonstop routes to five cities, including one in WA

Allegiant Travel Company is adding three new nonstop routes, connecting five cities nationwide.

The new routes between Burbank, California, via Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and the following cities include:

Bellingham, Washington via Bellingham International Airport (BLI)

Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU)

“We’re thrilled to expand our network in Bellingham and look forward to bringing our brand of service to Burbank, California,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer. “This growth underscores our commitment to providing leisure travelers with more options to reach the destinations they love and strengthens our position as a leader in offering value-oriented air service.”

Allegiant’s full network expansion announced today includes two additional cities:

Chattanooga, Tennessee via Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)

Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Flights will begin on February 12, 2026.

Tickets for all newly announced routes are now available.

Introductory fares for a one-way ticket are as low as $39. Flights must be purchased by Sep. 10, 2025 for travel by May 19, 2026. Prices displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees.

