Allegiant Air pilots picket at Bellingham International, demanding fair contracts

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Allegiant Air pilots nationwide have elected to picket on Tuesday as the union demands fair contracts, with one of the four locations being Bellingham International Airport.

At 10 a.m., more than 1,400 Allegiant pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will convene across 22 airport bases at locations in Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and Washington, the union announced.

Allegiant Air union members to picket across the U.S. for fair contracts

Allegiant Air pilots in Washington and surrounding states will meet at the Bellingham International Airport, located at 4223 Mitchell Way.

The union claims Allegiant is losing talented pilots to competing airlines and jeopardizing local routes due to failed fair contract negotiations.

Teamsters pilots are asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work they do each day, and the picket is a reminder to the company that “without pilots, their planes don’t fly.”

Union pilots will be picketing and holding signs that say, “Allegiant Air: Bad Bets in Vegas, Bad Bets in Management” and “Allegiant Management Wastes Millions, Pilots Still Waiting.”

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group