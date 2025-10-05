All westbound lanes closed on section of SR 18 in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has closed all westbound lanes of the C Street bridge on State Route 18.

WSDOT says work is being done to replace worn bridge joints to allow portions of the roadway to flex during weather changes.

The City of Auburn says police will be helping to direct traffic through detours on city streets.

Sunday’s full westbound closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. then lanes will partially open overnight until 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

EB SR 18 CLOSED IN AUBURN

Remember, all vehicles will need to exit to C St SW in #Auburn until as late as 2p Sun (10/5) for bridge joint replacement.



A signed detour will guide you to the Auburn Way on-ramp, but expect delays, especially during busier travel times. https://t.co/DBM69usdVB pic.twitter.com/G2jSLaOTOe — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 4, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group