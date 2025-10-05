Local

All westbound lanes closed on section of SR 18 in Auburn

By KIRO 7 News Staff
All westbound lanes closed on section of SR18 in Auburn Photo: WSDOT
By KIRO 7 News Staff

AUBURN, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has closed all westbound lanes of the C Street bridge on State Route 18.

WSDOT says work is being done to replace worn bridge joints to allow portions of the roadway to flex during weather changes.

The City of Auburn says police will be helping to direct traffic through detours on city streets.

Sunday’s full westbound closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. then lanes will partially open overnight until 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read