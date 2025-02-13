Sound Transit S Line and N Line canceled for evening commute

WASHINGTON — UPDATE: Thursday, February at 3 p.m.

Sound Transit issued afternoon cancelations for both the S and the N Line:

S Line - Seattle to Lakewood/Tacoma

Cancellation Upcoming

S Line trains #1515 (4:15 PM King Street to Lakewood Station) and #1519 (4:55 PM King Street to Lakewood) are canceled today due to preventative maintenance scheduling issues with Amtrak. Any updates about service will be provided, if changes are made.

In effect: Feb. 13, 4:15 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

N Line - Everett to Seattle

Cancellation Upcoming

N Line trains #1700 (4:05 PM King Street to Everett Station) and #1704 (5:15 PM King Street to Everett Station) are canceled due to preventative maintenance scheduling issues with Amtrak. Any updates about service will be provided, if changes are made.

In effect: Feb. 13, 4:05 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 13 at 8 a.m.

Sound Transit has announced that some of its services for the Sounder S Lines have resumed after morning cancellations.

The S line service was cancelled around 4:36 a.m. and the N line service was cancelled at 6:15 a.m.

As of this writing, the N Line has reopened.

Sound Transit said the cancellation was due to “maintenance scheduling issues with Amtrak.”

The N Line services run from Everett to downtown Seattle and the S Line serves Lakewood to downtown Seattle.

You can keep up to date with changes that will impact your ride here.

Below are the affected trips for the S Line:

#1500 (4:36 AM Lakewood Station to King Street Station)

#1502 (5:01 AM Lakewood Station to King Street Station)

#1504 (5:26 AM Lakewood Station to King Street Station)

#1506 (5:46 AM Lakewood Station to King Street Station)

#1501 (6:05 AM King Street Station to Tacoma Dome Station)

#1503 (6:35 AM King Street Station to Tacoma Dome Station)

#1514 (7:20 AM Tacoma Dome Station to King Street Station)

#1516 (7:50 AM Tacoma Dome Station to King Street Station)

#1505 (7:55 AM King Street Station to Lakewood Station)

#1518 (10:11 AM Lakewood Station to King Street Station)

Additional bus service will be provided at the Tacoma Dome Station.

Northbound:

Lakewood to South Tacoma – Pierce Transit 3

Tacoma Dome to Seattle – STX590/594

South Tacoma to Tacoma Dome – Pierce Transit 3

Tacoma Dome to Puyallup – Pierce Transit 400

Puyallup to Sumner – STX578

Sumner to Auburn – STX578

Auburn to Kent – KCM160

Kent to Tukwila - KCM150

Tukwila to King Street – KCM150

Southbound:

King Street to Tacoma Dome Station – STX590/594

King Street to Tukwila – KCM 150

Tukwila to Kent - KCM 150

Kent to Auburn – KCM 160

Auburn to Sumner – STX578

Sumner to Puyallup – STX578

Puyallup to Tacoma Dome – Pierce Transit 400

Tacoma Dome to South Tacoma – Pierce Transit 3

South Tacoma to Lakewood – Pierce Transit 3

Sound Transit will update riders on any potential impacts for the evening commute.

To work around the cancellation, use this link and click ‘more options’ and filter for ‘bus only.’ You can filter by location and walking distance.

Sound Transit has also posted a graphic for alternative routes, which you can find below.

S Line Alternative Routes

Sound Transit told KIRO 7 that:

“Sounder trains are certified for service by the Federal Railroad Administration. They are maintained by our partners at Amtrak. Due to reasons unknown at this time, certification was not achieved for a number of cars and only discovered last night.”





