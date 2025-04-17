All aboard the Sound Transit merch train: New online store now open!

Seattle — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Sound Transit announced the opening of an all-new digital storefront full of Sound Transit-themed merchandise.

Transit fans can visit soundtransitshop.com to explore the debut collection of the public transit-branded merchandise. Sound Transit joins LA Metro, BART, MTA, and a few other major transit systems as one of the first to implement a merchandise store.

“ST Shop is an online-only operation, with orders fulfilled as they are received,” Sound Transit stated. “The current collection includes limited items celebrating the upcoming extension of 2 Line service to Downtown Redmond, which opens May 10.”

According to Sound Transit, this digital shop is not to generate extra revenue for the transit system.

“ST Shop was introduced to meet a consistently requested demand for sound transit merch and to give our riders and transit supporters generally access to cool, PNW-specific transit items, “Sound Transit told KIRO Newsradio in an email. “It is not a revenue-generating program—prices are set for us to cover our costs, but we wanted to make things available to as many people as possible.”

What’s featured in the digital store?





The store features shirts, hoodies, button-ups, hats, tote bags, water bottles, and more, all branded with Sound Transit-related designs and references. There’s even a jigsaw puzzle of the public transit routes for downtown Redmond.

ORCA-related products are not currently available for sale on the Sound Transit Shop.

“Honestly, I just want to be able to buy more varieties of ORCA cards without having to go to a special event or location for the tiny handful of unique cards they have,” a person commented on Seattle Reddit in response to the opening of the store.

©2025 Cox Media Group