Alaska Airlines to offer new seasonal flights to the Bahamas from Sea-Tac

SEATAC, Wash. — Looking for some fun in the sun you can get to directly from Seattle during the winter months?

If you’ve already been to the beaches of Mexico and Hawaii, you’ll soon have another option from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Alaska Airlines is adding seasonal flights to Nassau, Bahamas, starting Dec. 15, 2023. The flights will operate through April 10, 2024.

It’s the first time the airport has had nonstop service to Nassau from Seattle, SEA Managing Director Lance Lyttle said.

The new flights will leave from SEA three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Travelers will depart SEA at 9 a.m. and arrive in Nassau at 6:15 p.m.

Flights will leave from SEA on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

According to SEA, Nassau will be a pre-clearance destination. This means travelers returning to Seattle from Nassau will be cleared through customs in that city’s airport and not when arriving at SEA.

Other pre-clearance cities arriving at SEA include Dublin and all Canadian cities except Victoria and Kelowna.

©2023 Cox Media Group