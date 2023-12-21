‘Alarming sequence of events’: Car with flat tires flees, crashes twice, hits police car

RENTON, Wash. — In what Renton Police called an “alarming sequence of events,” a man believed to be under the influence of fentanyl was arrested after crashing twice and slamming into a patrol car Tuesday night.

Police said the man was found passed out in the driver’s seat of a car at the intersection of Southeast Petrovitsky Road and 108th Avenue Southeast. Once officers put spike strips under his tires, they woke the driver, who suddenly hit the accelerator, struck a police car, and sped away on flattened tires, according to Renton Police.

It wasn’t long until the suspect crashed his car, which rose up on two wheels. But police said that didn’t stop him — the suspect took off again and crashed a second time.

He was then placed under arrest. Officers said they found 22 fentanyl pills that fell out of the man’s pocket as well as drug paraphernalia in the car.

After he was checked out at the hospital, the man was booked into jail for investigation of eluding police, DUI, hit-and-run, and reckless driving.





