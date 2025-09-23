Again? Part of 405 South is closing in Renton this weekend. Here’s why.

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing southbound lanes of Interstate 405 in Renton for four days.

Crews will be excavating and installing drainage crossings, paving, and completing a traffic switch.

The work is part of the I-405 Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project.

The closure will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, and lanes won’t reopen until about 4 a.m. on Sept. 29.

The closure stretches from North Southport Drive/Sunset Boulevard Northeast to SR 167.

The following on/off-ramps will be closed:

SR 169/SR 900 on-ramp to southbound I-405

Southbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 515/Talbot Road South (Exit 3)

Southbound I-405 off-ramp to southbound SR 167/Auburn/Rainier Avenue South (Exit 2)

Southbound I-405 direct connector ramp to SR 167

Other King County closures

The following areas will also be closed during the same time period:

Southbound Interstate 5 will be closed in Kent for crews to replace concrete panels.

Westbound Interstate 90 through Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs.

Westbound State Route 18 in Auburn will be reduced to one lane for bridge joint repair.

Work is dependent on good weather and may be rescheduled.

©2025 Cox Media Group