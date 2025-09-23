Again? Part of 405 South is closing in Renton this weekend. Here’s why.

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing southbound lanes of Interstate 405 in Renton for four days.
Crews will be excavating and installing drainage crossings, paving, and completing a traffic switch.
The work is part of the I-405 Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project.
The closure will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, and lanes won’t reopen until about 4 a.m. on Sept. 29.
The closure stretches from North Southport Drive/Sunset Boulevard Northeast to SR 167.
The following on/off-ramps will be closed:
- SR 169/SR 900 on-ramp to southbound I-405
- Southbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 515/Talbot Road South (Exit 3)
- Southbound I-405 off-ramp to southbound SR 167/Auburn/Rainier Avenue South (Exit 2)
- Southbound I-405 direct connector ramp to SR 167
Other King County closures
The following areas will also be closed during the same time period:
- Southbound Interstate 5 will be closed in Kent for crews to replace concrete panels.
- Westbound Interstate 90 through Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for bridge repairs.
- Westbound State Route 18 in Auburn will be reduced to one lane for bridge joint repair.
Work is dependent on good weather and may be rescheduled.
©2025 Cox Media Group