AG Ferguson officially launching run for Washington governor

SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson will officially launch his run for the state’s next governor on Saturday.

Gov. Inslee is not running for a fourth term.

Ferguson’s campaign will begin with events in Spokane, the Tri-Cities, and Seattle.

In May, the AG announced he was looking into the possibility of running for governor in the form of an exploratory committee and a statewide listening tour.

Over the summer, Ferguson visited all 39 counties in Washington.

After morning events in Eastern Washington on Saturday, Ferguson will hold a rally at the Washington Hall Ballroom in Central Seattle.

Speakers include Gov. Jay Inslee, former Gov. Chris Gregoire, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Suzan DelBene, and King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay.

Some of the opponents Ferguson will be facing in next year’s August primary are former congressman and King County Sheriff Dave Reichert, Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz and Sen. Mark Mullet.

