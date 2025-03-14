Adoption fees waived at Everett Animal Shelter through end of March

EVERETT, Wash. — If you’re looking for a forever best friend, now may be the time to adopt.

In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, many of the Everett Animal Shelter’s cats and dogs will have their adoption fees waived through the end of the month.

The ‘Spring Fling’ adoption promotion begins on Saturday.

Waived fees will apply for most cats and dogs over 6 months, and all adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccines, and have been treated for fleas and intestinal parasites.

The shelter says those interested in adopting a pet can set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet by completing and sending in an adoption application.

Adoptable pets can be viewed here.









©2025 Cox Media Group