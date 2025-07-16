Adopt-a-thon happening Friday to benefit Seattle Animal Shelter

SEATTLE — If you’re looking for a new furry friend, The Village at Broadview assisted living community are hosting their first-ever adopt-a-thon on Friday to support the Seattle Animal Shelter.

The event is taking place on Friday, July 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested can come to the Village at Broadview, located directly behind The Broadview Center at 13023 Greenwood Ave N in Seattle.

Staff or volunteers will help you meet the pets you’re interested in, and you can learn more during adoption counseling.

You can fill out the adoption paperwork, pay the applicable fees and leave with your pet the same day.

“Every animal should have a place to feel safe and warm, and pets can bring so much joy to households. We want to create an opportunity to help families provide forever homes for these deserving animals,” said Bryan Johnston, Director of Community Relations at The Village at Broadview. “Whether you’re ready to adopt, or just want to meet some adorable animals, stop by and show your support.”

You can see adoptable pets here.

