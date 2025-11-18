Active tuberculosis case confirmed in Issaquah Aegis Living facility

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — An active case of tuberculosis (TB) has been confirmed at the Aegis Living assisted living community in Issaquah, according to Public Health - Seattle King County (PHSKC).

One person associated with the facility has been diagnosed with an active case.

As a precaution, 38 additional people will be evaluated after prolonged exposure to the infectious disease.

TB is caused by bacteria that are airborne and passed from person to person, usually through coughing or sneezing.

The disease typically affects the lungs but can also impact the bones, joints, and lymph nodes.

However, it is not easily spread like COVID-19, the flu or the common cold.

Repeated prolonged exposure in an indoor setting is usually how the disease is transmitted.

Two cases of TB are diagnosed in King County every two weeks on average, according to PHSKC.

Public Health says it is working to help the facility conduct evaluations and determine the extent of the potential exposures.

