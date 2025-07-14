Accused tractor thieves tracked down after two months

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says it tracked down two people accused stealing a tractor from a construction site.

The pair is already being held for other crimes.

It was stolen about two months ago on May 19 from the Neilton area overnight.

The tractor is valued at about $20,000.

Deputies say the tractor had been trafficked to Toledo and sold to an unsuspecting person.

Detectives found the machinery and returned it to its rightful owner.

The two will now be facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and trafficking in stolen property.

