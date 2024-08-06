Aberdeen councilmember resigns from jail

ABERDEEN, Wash. — The City of Aberdeen has confirmed that city councilmember Riley Carter has resigned from his jail cell.

Carter was charged July 31 with First Degree Rape of a Child based on allegations made by his stepdaughter who is under the age of 12.

Carter was arrested July 30. He has pled not guilty and remains in the Grays Harbor County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Carter’s resignation from Ward 5 is effective immediately.

The city will now post the vacancy and any interested candidates will be able to address the city council at their meeting on September 11.

The council will then vote on an interim councilmember who will serve until the next election.

