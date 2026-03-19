Abandoned puppy tied to a fence post gets loving home thanks to Auburn police

AUBURN, Wash. — An abandoned German Shepherd puppy now has a home thanks to an Auburn police officer.

Last week, officers found Zeus tied to a fence post in the city.

Meet Zeus 🐾



Last week, officers found this little guy abandoned and tied to a fence post. We believe he had been there for more than 24 hours, left out in the rain.



Officer McNabb responded to the scene and rescued Zeus, making sure he got the care and attention he needed. pic.twitter.com/iGqBsQAVMo — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) March 19, 2026

“We believe he had been there for more than 24 hours, left out in the rain,” the police department said.

Officers responded to the scene and rescued Zeus, making sure he got the care and attention he needed.

“We’re happy to share that Zeus has found his forever home… with Officer McNabb, the very person who rescued him,” the department shared. “Sometimes the best endings are the ones you don’t see coming.”

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