Abandoned car left on railroad tracks in Olympia

An abandoned car left on the railroad tracks in Olympia caused train delays Monday afternoon, according to East Olympia Fire District 6.

In a post on Facebook, the fire district said the car was parked on the tracks near Rich Road and Old Highway 99.

Trains in both directions had to stop until the car was towed away.

“Just keep in mind that you actually can NOT park on the railroad tracks (even if someone tells you that you can),” the fire district jokingly posted.

On Sunday Engine 64 came across an abandoned car parked on the railroad tracks near Rich Road and Old Highway 99. All... Posted by East Olympia Fire District 6 on Tuesday, May 14, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group