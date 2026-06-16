911 service restored after Washington experiences statewide outage

911 is back up and working today after Washington experienced a statewide outage yesterday.

Multiple agencies in Washington reported that the state’s 911 service provider was experiencing technical difficulties on Monday afternoon. As a result, callers encountered delays and/or issues with location information when contacting 911.

Seattle, King County, and Snohomish County appeared to be okay, but nearly a dozen other counties were impacted at one point.

KIRO 7 began reporting the outages around 4:30 p.m., and multiple agencies confirmed to us around 6:30 p.m. that emergency lines seemed to be back up and running. It’s unclear exactly how long the outage lasted.

Even though the outages were resolved by Tuesday morning, questions remained about why this happened.

Pierce County officials confirmed to KIRO 7 that they could see the calls were coming in, but the location and caller information weren’t showing up to dispatchers. That critical information makes the system run, and agencies had to scramble at one point to let people know it wasn’t working.

The 911 text line was not impacted, officials confirmed.

KIRO 7 will continue to investigate and update this story with any new details.

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