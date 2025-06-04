9 PM sunsets in Seattle have started this week!

SEATTLE — Memorial Day may have marked the unofficial start to summer, but does a 9 p.m. sunset mean it’s official?

As of Monday, June 2, we saw 9 p.m. sunsets in Seattle and western Washington.

We’ll enjoy these longer days of sunlight all summer. Come July 21, we’ll go back to 8 p.m. sunsets as we lose daylight to autumn.

Keep in mind shortened summer hours at some Seattle parks

To curb illegal parties and late-night street racing in and around local parks, Seattle introduced a new set of strict regulations this summer.

Officials say the crackdown is part of a broader safety plan aimed at making parks more welcoming during the day and quieter at night.

The new rules include shortened summer hours at some of Seattle’s most popular beaches, such as Alki Beach and Golden Gardens. These parks were previously open until 11:30 p.m. but will now close at 10:30 p.m.

Seattle beach and park hours see city-wide cut

AXIOS Seattle reports that new gates will be installed at Magnuson Park and Gas Works Park, by July, in order to block vehicle access after hours. Concrete barriers are being strategically placed in some park parking lots to deter reckless driving. Officials say the city is also considering installing gates at additional parks in the future.

Police officers will also help clear parks at closing hours to prevent trespassing, according to AXIOS Seattle.

In addition to Seattle’s waterfront parks, several boat ramps and other park locations will also have reduced hours:

Hamilton Viewpoint and Magnuson Park Boat Ramp: open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hoa Mai Park: open 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Several boat ramps, including Don Armeni and Stanley Sayres, will now close at 10:30 p.m., down from 24-hour access.

