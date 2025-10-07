89-year-old woman sues Turkish Airlines over injuries while boarding Seattle flight

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Helena Masovaric, a disabled, 89-year-old woman who was allegedly seriously injured while boarding a flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Istanbul, Turkey, has filed a lawsuit against Turkish Airlines Tuesday.

The injury occurred on Aug. 29 when Masovaric was delivered to the door of the plane in a wheelchair, having her care turned over to the airline’s flight attendant. Aviation Attorney Mark Lindquist, formerly the Pierce County prosecutor, claimed that after helping the woman stand, the flight attendant got distracted and let go of Masovaric’s hand.

“She predictably fell and broke her leg. She needed surgery, which involved a nail, a rod, and screws. Her recovery has been long and painful,” attorney Mark Lindquist said. “Additionally, her leg fracture resulted in pain, prolonged suffering, mental anguish, physical therapy, substantial medical expenses, and caretaking expenses. Her daily life activities have been significantly limited for months.”

Lindquist stated that it was a preventable accident, and that Turkish Airlines is required by the Air Carrier Access Act to provide appropriate assistance and accommodations for the elderly and other passengers with mobility impairments. Turkish Airlines, Lindquist said, is liable for all injuries under the Montreal Convention.

“For an elderly person, who is pushing 90, this has had a major impact on not only her health, but her life activities,” Lindquist said.

The suit, so far, seeks unspecified damages.

