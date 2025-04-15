76 pets find forever homes during Tacoma Humane adoption event

TACOMA, Wash. — A fee-waived adoption event at The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County resulted in 76 animals finding forever homes.

From April 11-13, adoption fees were waived as a part of the “Spring Into Love” promotion.

“Spring is a season of new beginnings, making it the perfect time to welcome a new pet into your home,” CEO Leslie Dalzell said last week. “Nearly 1,000 dogs have already come through our doors this year, and that’s just the dogs. We’re counting on our community to help find them, and all the other wonderful animals in our care, loving homes. Now’s the time to Spring Into Love!”

A line of prospective adopters wrapped around the shelter before the 10 a.m. opening

Before the event, there were 58 dogs, 44 cats and 16 “critters” (rabbits, guinea pigs) up for adoption.

By the end of the weekend, 76 pets found loving homes, plus more who left to begin home trials during the three-day event.

As of Tuesday at 6 a.m., there are 42 dogs, 33 cats and 11 critters available for adoption at the shelter.





