$70,000 worth of meth seized in Cowlitz County

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a large drug seizure operation.

Authorities say a 23-year-old man from Seattle and a 47-year-old man from Longview were taken into custody.

In total, law enforcement seized:

9mm semi-automatic handgun

.300 Blackout AR-style rifle

7.78 lbs of methamphetamine (approx. $70,000 street value)

4.42 oz of fentanyl (approx. $12,000 street value)

0.5 oz of heroin (approx. $700 street value)

$4,202 cash

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