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$70,000 worth of meth seized in Cowlitz County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office
$70,000 worth of meth seized in Cowlitz County Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a large drug seizure operation.

Authorities say a 23-year-old man from Seattle and a 47-year-old man from Longview were taken into custody.

In total, law enforcement seized:

  • 9mm semi-automatic handgun
  • .300 Blackout AR-style rifle
  • 7.78 lbs of methamphetamine (approx. $70,000 street value)
  • 4.42 oz of fentanyl (approx. $12,000 street value)
  • 0.5 oz of heroin (approx. $700 street value)
  • $4,202 cash

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