$70,000 worth of meth seized in Cowlitz County

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a large drug seizure operation.
Authorities say a 23-year-old man from Seattle and a 47-year-old man from Longview were taken into custody.
In total, law enforcement seized:
- 9mm semi-automatic handgun
- .300 Blackout AR-style rifle
- 7.78 lbs of methamphetamine (approx. $70,000 street value)
- 4.42 oz of fentanyl (approx. $12,000 street value)
- 0.5 oz of heroin (approx. $700 street value)
- $4,202 cash
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