7 suspects arrested in Renton drug trafficking drug bust

RENTON, Wash. — Seven people were arrested for their suspected involvement in a drug trafficking ring, according to the Renton Police Department.

Police say they teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to serve five of eight total warrants connected to the case.

A warrant in Renton was delivered to 101st Avenue SE near SE 200th Street on Thursday.

An officer, alongside federal agents, arrived on scene and announced they were there to serve a narcotics-related warrant.

The agents secured the scene and took the suspects into custody.

The remaining warrants were executed in Burien, Bellevue, and Seattle.

