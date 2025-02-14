7-foot Lego ferry replica finds home aboard Washington State ferry Issaquah

A massive Lego model of the Issaquah ferry, built from 37,000 pieces, has found a permanent home aboard the actual vessel, thanks to a donation by its creator, local artist and architect Wayne Hussey.

Transporting and installing the intricate model was a challenge of its own, requiring careful planning and coordination.

Hussey, a lifelong Lego enthusiast, completed the model in 2001 after years of work. Recently, he donated it to Washington State Ferries (WSF), which arranged for a custom display case to protect the detailed replica.

The 7-foot-long, 2.5-foot-wide, and 2.5-foot-tall model now sits on the passenger deck of the Issaquah, alongside other custom ferry-themed artwork and historical photos.

WSF staff at the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility built the display case and a brass plaque to honor the model. Getting the case onto the ferry proved difficult—it was too large for the vessel’s elevator and wouldn’t fit up the stairs.

To solve the problem, the team coordinated with Bainbridge terminal employees, vessel maintenance staff, and the crew aboard Issaquah. In January, while the ferry was out of service for maintenance, the team arranged a special stop at the Bainbridge terminal, where an overhead walkway connects directly to the passenger deck. From there, they rolled the display case aboard using a dolly and then transported the vessel to Eagle Harbor, where the final setup was completed.

Hussey was delighted to see his model aboard the real Issaquah.

“I had just entered my Lego hobby and saw the image as something that would make a really neat build challenge,” Hussey said. “It took about a year to plan it out and I completed my first design of it in December 1978.”

His Lego replica includes a detailed passenger deck, a stored rescue boat, and a modular design that allows it to be taken apart in three sections to reveal the car deck.

Passengers can now view Hussey’s creation while traveling on the Issaquah, which has recently resumed service on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route. The vessel is scheduled to shift to the Anacortes/San Juan Islands run in late February before returning to the “Triangle” route in the spring.

The model joins a collection of ferry-related artwork displayed on WSF vessels, celebrating the history, creativity, and cultural significance of the region's ferry system.





