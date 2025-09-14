69-year-old Hoquiam man arrested after drugs found during house search

HOQUIAM, Wash. — The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a 69-year-old man in Hoquiam after drugs were found during a search of his house.

On Friday, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force got a search and arrest warrant for the man’s house on the 100 block of Dekay Road.

The Drug Task Force had purchased drugs from this location undercover before the warrant was given.

While searching the property, deputies say they found 29.5 grams of methamphetamine and 5 grams of what they believe might be fentanyl.

The suspect was arrested and booked in Grays Harbor County Jail on three counts of drug possession and a drug dealing charge.

