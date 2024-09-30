6 people displaced after Lakewood apartment fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Six people are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire forced them out of their apartments.

Crews from West Pierce Fire & Rescue were dispatched to an apartment complex at 5420 Boston Avenue Southwest in Lakewood at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

One person was transported to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation, according to West Pierce Fire spokesperson Jenny Weekes. They were stable at the time they were being taken to the hospital.

Four of the building’s eight units were damaged by fire, smoke, or water.

Weekes said the cause of the fire was electrical.

















