6 Cybertrucks vandalized with swastikas in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — At least six Tesla Cybertrucks have been vandalized in Lynnwood, with some seeing swastikas spray-painted on them.

CNN reports that the cars were damaged at a Tesla Service Center on Tuesday night.

One person on X, who goes by the handle @Rororowyaboatz, posted several pictures of their Cybertrucks spray-painted with red swastikas and profanities against Elon Musk, Tesla’s co-founder and lead.

They said on X that Tesla would be covering the cost of replacing the vehicle’s wrap.

Right now it’s unclear if these attacks were targeted or random.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Lynnwood Police for more information.

There have been instances of Tesla property damage and vandalism KIRO 7 has covered in the past week.

Earlier this week, a handful of Tesla Cybertrucks caught fire in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood overnight, causing significant damage.

The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday at a lot on 4th Avenue and S. Spokane Street. The lot appears to serve as a sort of storage space for the Teslas.

It’s not clear at this time how many vehicles were burned, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is investigating.

KIRO 7′s Gwen Baumgardner will have more on these instances of vandalism and what owners are doing to protect themselves tonight at 5 p.m.

