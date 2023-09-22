6 apartments damaged in 2-alarm fire in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — People were forced from their homes when flames erupted at a Mukilteo apartment building.

Firefighters were called to the On The Green Apartments located along Harbour Pointe Boulevard at 3:09 a.m. Friday.

The person who called 911 said a couch was on fire in a first-floor unit.

The building was evacuated, and then crews entered it from the back and found the fire on the first floor had spread to the second and third floors.

The person who called 911 said a couch was on fire in a first-floor unit.

A second alarm was called to summon more resources to fight the fire.

Mukilteo Fire said three units have extensive damage and three others have minor damage.

No one was hurt.

The fire was out by 3:40 a.m.

The Red Cross is helping the residents whose apartments were damaged.

