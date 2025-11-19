5 suspects at large after stolen Kia used to burglarize Everett pot shop

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

One juvenile suspect has been arrested following a marijuana shop burglary, which involved a stolen Kia ramming through the entrance of the business in Everett on Sunday.

At approximately 2 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a burglary at The Kushery Cannabis, located near the 5600 block of 134th Place S.E.

Everett pot shop robbery suspects flee in stolen Kia

As deputies arrived, they determined an unoccupied vehicle was used to breach the store. A second occupied vehicle, a Kia Optima, fled the scene. SCSO deputies later determined that the Kia Optima was stolen. Mill Creek Police and SCSO initiated a pursuit of the fleeing suspects.

Spike strips were successfully deployed near the 17800 block of SR 9, and the suspect’s vehicle continued to drive for a short time before it crashed into a ditch near the 18000 block of SR 9.

Six suspects who were wearing masks, gloves, and hooded jackets fled from the vehicle on foot. A K-9 unit with the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene for assistance. The K-9 followed the suspects eastbound toward a large property where one 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was later transported to Swedish Hospital for evaluation.

The juvenile suspect is expected to be charged with obstruction, first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, and second-degree burglary.

The other five suspects remain at large. SCSO is urging anyone with information or who can identify them to call the department’s tip line at (425) 388-3845.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group