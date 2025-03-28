5 King County mayors join forces to oppose tax hikes in Olympia

AUBURN, Wash. — Five mayors from King County cities are coming together to hold a press conference, speaking in opposition against a “sweeping package of tax hikes” going through the Washington legislature.

Mayors Nancy Backus (Auburn), Dana Ralph (Kent), Lynne Robinson (Bellevue), Angela Birney (Redmond), Armondo Pavone (Renton), are part of the effort.

“New taxes targeting employers threaten our state’s economic stability and growth, potentially driving businesses to relocate to more tax-friendly states. Local leaders will discuss concerns and the long-term impact on local and statewide economies and call for partnership with lawmakers in Olympia to find sustainable solutions to budget challenges,” a joint press release.

The mayors will be speaking at the Auburn City Hall Council Chambers on 25 W. Main Street at 12:30 p.m.

KIRO will have updates from both sides after they speak.









©2025 Cox Media Group