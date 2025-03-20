5 injured, including 3 children, injured in Kitsap Co. head-on crash

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Three children under the age of six were sent to the hospital after the vehicle they were driving in hit another car head-on in a possible DUI crash.

According to Washington State Patrol, a black Cadillac Escalade was driving eastbound on SR 160 (SE Sedgwick Road) at Aiken Road SE in Port Orchard when it crossed over the center lane and hit an oncoming SUV head-on.

The Cadillac, driven by a 33-year-old from Belfair, Wash., had three children inside-- one 6-year-old boy and two 3-year-old boys.

All three children were taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and the driver was taken to Tacoma General.

The other driver, a 74-year-old, was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

WSP Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said the causing driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Charges could be filed pending an investigation.













