5 displaced after stubborn fire at Tacoma fourplex

TACOMA, Wash. — Five people are without a home after crews fought a stubborn fire at a Tacoma fourplex.

At 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, crews were called to the 1000 block of South 14th Street, near the Hilltop neighborhood.

The first crew to arrive found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story building.

Firefighters entered the building to find the fire had spread from a first-floor unit to a second-floor unit and then the attic.

Eventually, they had to leave the building due to safety concerns.

Crews then fought the flames from the outside and remained at the scene overnight. As of Thursday morning, they continued to work on putting out some hot spots.

One person who lived in the building was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

